CHESHIRE — Leslie Cameron Hawley, 95, of Cheshire, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1924, to the late George and Phyllis Hawley of Cheshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Allie Frances (Bradbury) Hawley; his sister, Elaine Rees; his daughter, Karen Triplett; and grandson, Chip Rife.

He is survived by his son, George (Sharon) Hawley, Middleport, Ohio; daughter, Denise (Jim) Spence, Marion, Ohio; son-in-law, Eugene Triplett, Pomeroy, Ohio; grandchildren, Shelly Shelton, Rusty Triplett, Jimmy Spence and Penny Horn; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Leslie was a World War II Army veteran and worked for the postal service for over 40 years.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Hopkins officiating at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the V.F.W. and the American Legion.