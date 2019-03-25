Obituary
Print

Lettie Morrow


PICKERINGTON — Lettie B. Morrow, age 78, of Pickerington, died March 19, 2019.

A Memorial Mass to be held on March 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Catholic Church in Pickerington. A Celebration of Life Reunion will also be held March 30, 2019 at Eagleview in Blacklick Woods Metro Park Golf Courses and Learning Centers (Golf Course entrance) 7309 E. Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., with remembrance at noon. Caring Cremation® was handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Funeral Home
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com