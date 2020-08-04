GALLIPOLIS — Lillian Nibert, age 94, of Gallipolis, died Sunday evening August 2, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care Center. Born May 25, 1926 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William L. and Violet Fetty Burgess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Paul Nibert, by a son, Roger Lee Miller, daughter, Violet Miller, brother, Fred Burgess, by two sisters, Delores Bush and Helen Hall, and by a grandson, Eric Blackburn.

Lillian is survived by four daughters, Sandy (Harold) Gibson, Linda Miller, Paulette (Archie) Saunders and Patty Golden, one stepdaughter, Melanie Barbaric, four grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Moles, Marlena (Keith) Casebolt, Cristina (Tom) York and Tad Saunders, four step grandchildren, Melissa Tremmel, John, Jeff and Lori Price, seven great grandchildren, Lexi, Brody, Travis, Erica, Courtney, Tyler and Reece, five great great grandchildren, Payton, Wyatt, Clay, Nova, and Evie.

Funeral services will be private and burial will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Tad Saunders, Tyler Blackburn, Brody Moles, Reece York, Tommy York and Chris Bolden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Lillian's memory.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.