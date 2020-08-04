1/1
Lillian Nibert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Lillian Nibert, age 94, of Gallipolis, died Sunday evening August 2, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care Center. Born May 25, 1926 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William L. and Violet Fetty Burgess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Paul Nibert, by a son, Roger Lee Miller, daughter, Violet Miller, brother, Fred Burgess, by two sisters, Delores Bush and Helen Hall, and by a grandson, Eric Blackburn.

Lillian is survived by four daughters, Sandy (Harold) Gibson, Linda Miller, Paulette (Archie) Saunders and Patty Golden, one stepdaughter, Melanie Barbaric, four grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Moles, Marlena (Keith) Casebolt, Cristina (Tom) York and Tad Saunders, four step grandchildren, Melissa Tremmel, John, Jeff and Lori Price, seven great grandchildren, Lexi, Brody, Travis, Erica, Courtney, Tyler and Reece, five great great grandchildren, Payton, Wyatt, Clay, Nova, and Evie.

Funeral services will be private and burial will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Tad Saunders, Tyler Blackburn, Brody Moles, Reece York, Tommy York and Chris Bolden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Lillian's memory.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved