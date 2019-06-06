RACINE — Lillie M. Hart, 85, of Racine, Ohio, departed this earth at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Overbrook Rehab Center, surrounded by her family. Born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Apple Grove, Ohio, to the late Gerald and Focie Stover Hayman, Lil as she liked to be called, was a mother, homemaker, member of the Racine First Baptist Church and married to the love of her life, the late Robert G. Hart, all the while with a smile that would light up any day and an infectious laugh.

She will be lovingly remembered by two daughters, Beverly (Alan) Cunningham, Cottageville, W.Va., and Beth Hart of Gallipolis, Ohio; two sons, Bruce (Lorna) Hart, Racine, Ohio, and Brice Hart of Westminster, Maryland. Lil is also survived by grandchildren, Olivia (Sam) Gregorich of Alum Creek, W.Va., Zachary Cunningham of Fredericksburg, Va., Jonathan Hart of Tokyo, Japan, Michael Hart of Athens, Ga., Kyle Hart (Denise Orthner) of Tom Rivers, N.J., Kelsey (Lorne Haines) Hart of Westminster, Maryland, and great-grandchildren, Iris and Keely Gregorich. Her brothers, Don (Donna) Hayman of Laurel, Maryland, Ted Hayman of Columbus, Ohio, and Keith (Leslie) Hayman of Racine, Ohio, and sister, Linda (George) Carson of New Haven, W.Va. also survive.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on March 13, 2003; daughter-in-law, Marcie Hart; and her sister, Phyllis Young.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine, Ohio, with Pastor Duke Holbert officiating. Calling hours will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. or an hour prior to the service on Saturday morning.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cremeensfuneralhomes.com.