CHESTER — Linda Lou Folmer Edwards, 78, from Chester, was called home by her savior on Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Sept. 5, 1941, to George W and Cora Mae (Cunningham) Folmer at Pomeroy, Ohio. A graduate of Pomeroy High School class of 1959, Linda married Pearl "Buddy" Edwards on Feb. 13, 1962. She was a devoted wife and mother of four children, Rebecca "Becky" Edwards, Chester; John (Deborah) Edwards, Tuppers Plains; David (Debra) Edwards, Pomeroy; and Mary (Shawn) Edwards Stallings, Danville, Virginia. She was actively involved in her family's lives through various organizations such as the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, PTA/PTO, Boy Scouts, the children's and grandchildren's 4-H activities, as well as her church events.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pearl Edwards, her mother and father, brothers Donald Folmer Sr, James Folmer, and William Folmer. She is survived by her four children, a sister, Shelby Davis, and a brother, George Folmer Jr.; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Josh) Fogle, Kyle (Delyssa) Edwards, Whitley Leach, Brittney (Jake) Pierce, Katelyn Edwards, Joseph Leach, and Nicholas Edwards, as well as five great grandchildren.

Viewing hours are Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m. at Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio with services being held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, with Pastor Jonathan Mollohan officiating. Internment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery.