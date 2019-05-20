POMEROY — Lois Roberson, 96, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Overbrook Rehab Center in Middleport.

Born April 26, 1923, in Pomeroy, she was the daughter of the late William and Susan Bradley Venable. Lois was employed by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in Washington D.C. for over 30 years and returned home to end her career at Ohio University.

She is survived by her daughter, Edwina Bell, of Middleport; one grandson, Keith Scott; a great grandson, Sean Scott; and a great granddaughter, Shania Scott.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Tony Scott; and three brothers, Denzil, Oran, and Bertram.

Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will be in Meigs County Memory Gardens in Pomeroy.

Arrangements are being provided by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.