POMEROY — Loren J. Coleman, 87, of Pomeroy, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Feb. 7, 2020. Son of the late Orville and Wilda Coleman, he was born Nov. 7, 1932, in West Columbia. He was preceded in death by sisters, Alice and Norma Coleman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Tina Coleman and Kenny and Betty Coleman; brother-in-law, Burnette Reed; and his first wife, Alma.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; his children, Larry (Sheila) Coleman of Leon, Karen (Troy) Withers of Mt. Juliet, Gary (Tanya) Coleman of Middleport, and Barbara (Josh) Dille of Athens; his eight grandchildren, Jason Smith, Joshua (Kaycie) Smith, Kristen Smith, Elizabeth Dille, Shaun and Kassandra Coleman, Josh and Jacob Dille; and his five great grandchildren, Julia, Ember, Riker and Kairi Smith, and Isabelle Dille; two sisters, Donna Reed and Louise (Bob) Roush; and many nieces and nephews.

A loving husband and father, he provided for his family by starting work at Vanadium, later to be named Foote Mineral, and eventually retiring from American Alloys. He attended the Zion Church of Christ, where he enjoyed singing his favorite hymns and fellowshipping with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and painting throughout his life. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, whether it be family vacations or just walking around the backyard with the grandkids.

As spending time with family meant a great deal to Loren, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, you take your family out to dinner or take in a movie. Spend time with those you love and create lasting memories.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Feb. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Funeral services will take place on Monday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. with C. Burns officiating at Anderson McDaniel. Graveside services will be conducted by Loren's sons, Larry and Gary, at the Graham Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. with burial following shortly thereafter.

