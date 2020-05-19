VINTON — Lorna Ruth Marshall, 63, of Vinton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Born Aug. 1, 1956, at Crown City, Ohio, to the late Harold and Rena Frances Thornton Marshall, she was a home maker and formerly attended The Church Of God, Rutland, Ohio. She is survived her daughter, Carrie F. Barton; granddaughter, Sierra Barton; sister, June Marshall; brothers, Dane Marshall, Gene Marshall and Richard Marshall; a special niece, Kender Hartley; and other nieces and nephews. Besides Lorna's parents she was preceded by a son, Dakota Lee Marshall. A private visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at Birchfield Funeral, Rutland, Ohio. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.