MARIETTA — Louise Fife Frye Wilson, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019. She was born in Rutland, Ohio on March 26, 1936, daughter of the late John and Madge Fife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Frye.

She was a former employee of Fenton Art Glass and she retired as the manager of the Lafayette Hotel.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Wilson; children, Steven Virgil (Ramona) Frye, Gary Frye, Tammy (Jack) Ervin and Dan (Lisa) Frye; grandchildren, Craig Hellienger, Alisha Frye, Tyson Brooks, Cody Frye, Ryan Neader, Reese Ervin, Josh Frye and Sean Frye; sisters, Jessie (Clarence) Might and Shirley Scragg; brothers, Leroy (Janice) Fife and John (Doris) Fife Jr.; great grandchildren, Cooper, Gage, Lily Rose, Mya Grace and Everick; step-children, Roanna Stump, Guy Wilson, Paul Wilson, Bobbie Wilson Jr.; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport.