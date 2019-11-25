Lucille Goines

Service Information
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W Broadway Street
Wellston, OH
45692
(740)-384-5755
Obituary
RUTLAND — Lucille I. Goines, 67, of Rutland, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. She was born on April 8, 1952, in Rutland, Ohio, daughter of the late Russell and Alice Priddy.

A graveside service celebrating Lucy's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of condolence, encouragement, or comfort to the family.

R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Goines Family.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
