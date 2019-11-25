RUTLAND — Lucille I. Goines, 67, of Rutland, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. She was born on April 8, 1952, in Rutland, Ohio, daughter of the late Russell and Alice Priddy.

A graveside service celebrating Lucy's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

