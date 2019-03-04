MIDDLEPORT — On March 3, 2019, Lucretia (Lou) Marie Kaspar Smith, age 96, passed away at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, where she resided for the past several years. Lucretia was born in Pomeroy on Aug. 14, 1922, to Albert and Amanda Kaspar. She graduated from Pomeroy High School and then worked at the Garment Factory in Middleport to support our soldiers during WWII. In later years during elections, she worked at the Chester Township Polls. She was a life-long active member of Trinity Congregational Church, where she participated every week with the quilting group. She married Roy Smith on July 12, 1947, and was a loving wife and mother of three children. She was kind-hearted towards others, always ready to lend a helping hand. In addition, she had a great love for animals.

She is preceded in death by, Roy Smith (husband), Albert and Amanda Kaspar (mother and father), Mildred Arnold (sister), Leo Kaspar (infant brother), Theodore Kaspar (brother), Herman Kaspar (Babe - brother), and Glenna Smith (daughter-in-law).

She is survived by, Linda Smith Russell (Karl), daughter, Okeechobee, Florida; Donald Smith, son, Pomeroy; Michael Smith (Janet), son, Cole Camp, Missouri; Melissa Russell Kirch (Mike), granddaughter, Olathe, Kansas; Commander Ken Russell (Tomra), grandson, Edmond, Oklahoma; Dr. Sabrina Smith Greer (Kent), granddaughter, Canal Winchester, Ohio; Marc Smith (Samantha), grandson, Pomeroy; Lucretia (Lucy) Smith, granddaughter, Cole Camp, Missouri; Daniel Smith, grandson, Cole Camp, Missouri; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home with Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Carlton Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.