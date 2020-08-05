Lucy Caldwell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Lucy Frances Knight Caldwell, 96, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Alfred Azel "Curley" Caldwell to whom she was married for 74 years, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Frances was born December 5, 1923 in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence and Ida Mae Williams Knight. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Virginia Brannen, Ruth Terry, Lee Deer, Inez Jobe, Elizabeth Knight and Emogene Bryan and four brothers, Claude Knight, Clyde Knight, Bill Knight, and Junior Knight.

She retired from Perry Norvell Shoe Company and was a member of Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters and sons-in-law, Du-Wanna and Bob Kapinos of Ona, W.Va. and Linda and Steve Chapman of Gallipolis; three granddaughters, Kelly-Jo (Matt) McCaulla and Shayna Chapman, all of Gallipolis, and Kristy Byrd of Huntington; a special granddaughter, Mayuko (Mark) Ashida of Tokyo, Japan; nine great grandchildren, Chase, Adam, Kay-Leigh, Gabrielle, Kaetlyn, Brayden, Aubrey, Toko, and Shogo; and many nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Frank.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in Caldwell Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chase Adkins, Brayden Burris, Adam McCaulla, Matt McCaulla, Troy Knight, Rick Knight, Mike Carroll, and Guy Johnston. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Sunday. Please honor social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464 Huntington, WV 25709 or Grace United Methodist Youth, 600 Second Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or a church of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary