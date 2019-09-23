POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Lugie (Lou) V. Amick, 99, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va.
Funeral Mass services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 with Father Manikyalaral Penumaka officiating. A Mass and Christian burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, also located in Point Pleasant. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Deal funeral Home.