CHESHIRE — Lydia Gilkey of Cheshire passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Arbor's of Pomeroy. She was born on Aug. 22, 1924, to the late Roy and Ruth (Clark) Thompson. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Roy (Debra) Gilkey; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herschel Gilkey; children, Wesley Gilkey and Linda Rathburn; brothers, Clark and Ziba Thompson; uncle, Ziba Clark; and a grandson, Richard Rathburn II.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, with Pastor John Swanson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

