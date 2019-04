JACKSON, Ohio — M. Arlene Keesee Miller, 82 of Jackson, Ohio and formerly of the Rio Grande Community, died Monday April 15, 2019 at Holzer Assisted Living of Jackson, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted noon, Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Simpson Chapel United Methodist Church, Rio Grande, Ohio. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to service. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel is assisting Arlene's family.