Mamie Margaret Clark Lloyd, age 84, died peacefully at her home after a lifelong battle with lung disease, surrounded by her family, on Sunday December 22, 2019.

Calling hours for Mamie will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church with Pastor Linda Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery.