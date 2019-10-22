COLUMBUS — With grace, Margaret "Margie" Delano Foster Cleek, 86, passed away at Dublin Retirement Village, Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by love and greeted by those who called her home. Born July 8, 1933 in Plants, Ohio. Long time Columbus (Clintonville) resident and devoted member at North Broadway United Methodist Church, member of Tri-Village La Sertoma and Clintonville Women's Club.

Surviving are her children, Lori (Cleek) Graves, John (Jacqueline) Cleek and Heather (Cleek) Minor; sisters, Mary Jane (Matt) Carr, Edna "Dee Dee" (Ted) Grindley and Miriam (Dale) Compliment; brother, Waid (Shelba) Foster; grandchildren Zach (Cathleen) Graves, Vincent (Ally) Graves, Garrison (Maggie) Graves, Noah Minor, Mason Minor and Maverick Minor; great-grandchildren, Penelope Graves and Luma Jane Graves.

Preceded in death by her admiring husband of 60 years, Carroll D. Cleek; brother, Charles "Chuck" (Ginny) Foster; sister Joy (Charles) Gibson; her doting parents and extended members of the Foster/Cleek family.

Services to be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. with calling hours from noon-2 p.m. at North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E North Broadway Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Burial service to follow at Union Cemetery. Shaw-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Shaw-Davis.com. Family would appreciate any contributions to be made to Capital City Hospice, Columbus, Ohio in Margie's memory.