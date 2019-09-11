COLUMBUS — Margaret A. Custer, age 81, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1938, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to the late Jerome and Goldie (Burton) Hawk. Margaret enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching British mysteries, and vacationing every year with her children.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Hawk; sister, Mary Jo Beliveau; and nephew, Steve Hawk. She is survived by her companion of over 30 years, Tom Sauer; children, Darla (Michael) Deibel and Dr. Jack Custer; grandchildren, Eric Deibel and Kelly (Bryan) Jasin; great-granddaughters, Parker and Andi Jasin; special nieces and nephews, Kim Faulk, Tracy Williams, Mike (Laronda) Hawk, and Chris Faulk; many extended family members and friends.

Margaret will be interred at Gilmore Cemetery in Meigs County at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.

As you remember Margaret, may you hear her voice saying "This too shall pass."