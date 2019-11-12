NAPLES, Fla. — Margaret E. Follrod passed away peacefully at her winter home in Naples, Florida, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from complications after a recent fall at the age of 90.

Margaret was born at Alfred, Ohio, to Clarence Lee and Osie Elizabeth Carr Henderson. She graduated from Olive Orange High School, May 1946, and Bliss Business College in Columbus, Ohio, May 1947. She was employed as a secretary for Bexley High School, a court reporter, secretary for Manning Webster, Attorney at Law, and a bookkeeper for the RC Follrod Company. Margaret enjoyed her family, longtime friends, taking care of her yard, playing golf, and traveling.

Margaret is survived by her son, Chuck Follrod; granddaughters, Kristyn (Tim Butorac) Follrod, Megan Follrod, Ashley (Kevin) Mott; step grandson, Shawn (Ashley) Murphy; great-grandchildren Mira, Charlie, Peyton, Embrey and Corie; several nieces and nephews; and a special neighbor, John Musser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Follrod; her parents; and brothers Clarence Henderson, Sherman Henderson, Ralph Henderson, Harold Lee Henderson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from noon-2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Paul Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Follrod's name to the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 536, Syracuse, Ohio 45779.

