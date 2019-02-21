RUTLAND — Margaret (Margie) Ann Wisecup of Rultand, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 69. She was born in Akron, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dovie Lambert, with brothers, Steve Lambert, Frank Lambert, and sister, Elizabeth Gorby.

Margie was a member of the Common Ground Mission Church in Pomeroy, Ohio. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and lived her life as a dedicated follower in His Holy Name.

Margie is survived by her husband, Keith Wisecup of 32 years; sister, Jeanette Beeman; son, Rick Little; daughters, Toni Little, and Amy (Frank) Parker; seven grandchildren, Jessica Oliver, Joshua Little, Kyra Little, Adam Little, Tiffany Parker, Taylor Stewart, Nicholas Little; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Jasper; and her beloved cat Callie.

Margie was given a second gift of life through death on March 9, 2012 as she received a double lung transplant where she lived an additional seven years with her beloved family and friends.

Margie was an extraordinary cook with her specialty being Italian spaghetti and an avid Ohio State football fan. She loved reading the Bible and watching her soap operas, and spending time with her family.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with service to follow. Burial will be at the Mound Cemetery in Chester, Ohio. Family would like to invite friends for a potluck dinner following the service at Common Ground Mission located in Pomeroy, Ohio.

