POMEROY — Marguerite Ellen Eskew, 84 of Pomeroy, went to be with her Lord at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She went to sleep peacefully surrounded by her daughters whom she loved supremely. Born August 29, 1935 in Mt. Sterling, to the late Fred and Flora Holdren Kinch.

Serving as an emergency medical technician was a passion for her. Marguerite served as an E.M.T. for many years with the Pomeroy Emergency Services. She pursued paramedic training and become a licensed paramedic in 1974 and continued to serve the E.M.S. for many years. She loved to play the piano, enjoyed reading, and keeping up with her family through Facebook.

She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Richmond, of Pomeroy, Charlene (Neil) Anderson, of Ottumwa, Iowa, Melody (Nick Allen) Bissell, of Canal Winchester, Jeri (David) Gunn, of Middleport, Beverly (Paul) Voss, of Gallipolis, and Lori (Ray) Patterson, of Rutland, a son, Andy (Julie) Eskew, of California; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She loved her family and greatly loved by her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Eskew, and her companion of 27 years, George Gum, daughter, Shawnetta Faulkner, grandchild, Nathan Eskew, great-grandson, Josiah Voss, and a sister, Hazel Barnes.

The family extends great appreciation to the Holzer Medical Center, and Holzer Hospice for their excellent care of Marguerite.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from the CDC guidelines, private family services will be held in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy on Monday, March 23, 2020 with Pastor Paul Voss and Pastor Neil Anderson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Meigs Memory Gardens. A celebration of Marguerite's life will be held at later date.