JACKSON — Maria Dawn (Legar) Lowe, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 1962, to the late Charles William Legar Sr. and Palmira Oliva (Lavin) Legar who precede her in death.

She was employed by Jackson City Schools as a cook and bus driver. Maria was involved in the Jackson Football Mother's Club, JHS Choir Boosters and the Stay-At-Home Committee. She loved her children and grandchildren who called her "Mommom".

Maria is survived by her husband, Scott Lowe; sons, Brenton Wayland, Colin Wayland and Ethan Green; sister, Millie (Cecil) Midkiff; brother, Charles (Amy) Legar Jr.; and grandchildren, Noah and Layla Wayland.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy, Ohio, with Chris Wallis officiating. Family will receive friends at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 21, from 4-8 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.

