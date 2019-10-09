POMEROY — Marie Carson, 91, formerly of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Mission Oaks Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida. She was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Logan County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Wallace and Cleo Chapman Browning.

Along with her husband, Charles E. Carson, who preceded her in death, she was the owner/operator of Carson Service Station in Rutland, Ohio, for over 20 years.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. (Gene) Carson and Patricia Carson of Ocala, Florida; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Larry Salser of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren, Chad (Amber) Carson, and Rich (Amy) Carson; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Carson, Zander Carson, Jace Carson, and Reece Carson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Browning, of Connecticut.

Services will be held at noon on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport, Ohio. Burial will be in the Miles Cemetery in Rutland, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the funeral.