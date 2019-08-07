SACRAMENTO, Cal. — Marjorie (Margie) Brown Kincaid, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Sacramento, California. She was born in Dexter, near Langsville, on Oct. 4, 1920, to Roe and Freda (Young) Brown, who both passed away when Marjorie was young. Her sister, Kathleen Wildermuth, a longtime resident of Middleport, and half-brother, Bill Brown, of Rutland, have both passed.

Margie grew up in Middleport, Ohio, and graduated from Middleport High School. She represented Meigs County in the 1938 Miss Ohio Beauty Contest, which she won being described as a "vivacious brunette" in the newspapers. She attended the Columbus School of Beauty and Culture and received her Cosmetology Certificate in 1939. In 1939, Margie married William K. (Keith) Kincaid, also from Middleport, Ohio, who graduated from West Point in 1938 and was an officer and pilot in the US Army Air Corps. Marjorie and Keith then moved to an Army Air Corps base in San Antonio, Texas, where they started their family. During the war, she and Keith and their two boys lived in ten different places, including Athens, Pomeroy and Middleport, ending up at Wright-Patterson AFB in Osborn (now Fairborn), Ohio at the end of the war.

After WWII, Margie continued to move several times with her family, as Keith rose to the rank of Colonel in the USAF. After his retirement in 1965 from the military and his full retirement in 1971 from business, Margie and Keith moved to California, ending up in Sacramento, where they truly enjoyed being retired. They enjoyed visiting with family and loved fine dining, playing golf, and traveling the world. Marjorie and Keith were married for 72 years, enjoying their life together until his passing in 2010. Margie was a beautiful and loving person and we will all miss her wonderful sense of humor and cheerful smile at our many family gatherings.

She is survived by her two sons, William K. Kincaid Jr. and Thomas R. Kincaid, both living in California, and her niece, Judy (Wildermuth) Allensworth of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Margie was "Nana" to four grandchildren, Thomas James (TJ), Karen, Michael, and Katy and to nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Middleport, Ohio, at 10 a.m. on October 4, 2019, where she will be interred with her husband, Keith. The Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport, Ohio will provide services for the family.