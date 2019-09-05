MIDDLEPORT — Marjorie M. Clarke Walburn, 81, of Middleport, passed away at 4:20 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Born June 26, 1938, in Graham Station, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Garnet King Clarke. She was a retired unit secretary for the Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. She also was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, of Mason, W.Va.

She is survived by her husband, Dale E. Walburn, whom she married on June 15, 1955, in Southside, W.Va. Her son, Steven (Stephanie) Walburn, of Madison, Alabama; daughter, Jill Carpenter, of Middleport; grandchildren, Summer King, Tyler Walburn, Brittany Gibson, Valerie Carpenter, Oliva Nease, and Carly Carpenter; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.

There will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.