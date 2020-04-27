Mark Evans, age 50, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Ross Heart Hospital. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School. After graduation Mark became advanced in the field of computer chip technology. His first employment was with AMD in Austin, Texas. He also worked in Arizona, Taiwan, South Korea, Maine, Virginia and California. He was last employed by Global Foundries in New York as a Principal Process Engineering Technician.

Mark was an avid sports fan, especially Ohio State. He will be remembered for his love of children and a heart to help others.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Jimmie. Surviving are his mother, Nancy, brother, Allen (Sylvia), sisters, Janice and Barbara (Mark). Mark had nephews, Adrian, Anthony (Sandra), Matthew and Caden and a niece, Whitley. He has a great niece, Vivian and great nephews, Gabriel and Thomas. Special friend, Jamie and her children who called him uncle, Joselynn, Delainie and Eric.

Due to the Covid 19 and CDC Guidelines, services and burial Tuesday in Mound Hill Cemetery will be private.

Mark was a kind, generous man who wanted to always make the world a better for the kids around him. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an organization or charity in your local community that will benefit the welfare of children.

