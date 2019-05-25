BIDWELL — Mark Alan Harrison, age 54, of Bidwell, Ohio, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Mark was born April 3, 1965, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., to the late Howard Harrison and Juanita (Wheaton) Harrison French. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Howard Harrison.

He was a 1983 graduate of Kyger Creek High School, and Buckeye Hills Career Center. He was a very skilled brick mason and carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking and making furniture for his grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his Mother, Juanita (Earl) French; his Children, Justin (Tara) Harrison, Jillian Harrison, Kristin Harrison; Grandchildren, Sabrina and Shayla, Majestik, Luinda, and Fayth; Brother, Gregg (Marlana) Harrison; Sisters, Sherry (J.C.) Tetoff, and Sheena (Jeff) Lathey; Nieces, Michelle (David) Reed, Misty Painter, Shawna Lathey, and Breanna Harrison; Nephews, Myles (Jessie) French, Jesse Lathey, and Blake Harrison.

Graveside Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Poplar Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Sam Carman officiating.

"Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die." John 11:25-26

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home 810 Second Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio 45631, to help with Mark's funeral expenses.

