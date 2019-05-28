Mark Stanley

Obituary
ATHENS — Mark A. Stanley, 44, Athens, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at OSU Medical Center.

Born Sept. 15, 1974 in Athens, he was the son of Daniel and Shirley Alkire Stanley of Pomeroy. He was formerly employed at General Mills.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Sophia Stanley and son, Zyrek Stanley; brothers Gary, James, and John (Hollie) Stanley; and former wife, Teresa Stanley.

Services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, noon-2 p.m., prior to the service. Cremation will follow services.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2019
