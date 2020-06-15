Marlene Hurt

Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Marlene Roshelle Hurt, 52, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hurt Family.



