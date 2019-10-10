GALLIPOLIS — Martha Ann Hurt, 67, of Gallipolis, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

Born November 12, 1951 in Gallia County. She was the daughter of the late Owen William and Helena Frances Bunch Garnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two brothers, Robert Garnes and James Garfield Garnes.

Martha was a kind and loving wife and mother. She helped raise and nurture her entire family. She was a member of Forest Run Baptist Church, where she served as play director. Martha was a retired employee of GDC.

She is survived by her husband, Arius Hurt of Rio Grande, two children, Brian Edward (Carrie) Hurt of Gallipolis, and Sharon Gailhurt of Columbus. Four grandchildren, Gabrielle Mankin, Brian Christopher Hurt, Savannah Nicole Hurt and Christopher James Vanmeter, several great grandchildren, three brothers, John Elbert (Juanita) Garnes of Crown City, Owen William (Sonseerhay) Garnes of Gallipolis, George Franklin (Kathy) Garnes of Cheshire, two sisters, Roberta Annette Garnes of Gallipolis and Rose Marie Garnes of Gallipolis. Also surviving is an aunt, Mary Cordell of Bidwell and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Minnis officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from noon to 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be, John Garnes, Allen Garnes, Steve E. Garnes, George Franklin Garnes II, Brian C. Hurt, Quinton Vanmeter and John Garnes Jr.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Forest Run Baptist Church in Martha's memory.

