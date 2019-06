POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Martha "Carolyn" Childs Wilson, age 87, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died after a long illness on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 14 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. and graveside service will immediately follow at Suncrest Cemetery.