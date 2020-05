Or Copy this URL to Share

VINTON — Marvin Kenneth Gardner, 78, Vinton, Ohio, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19 there will be no visitation. Graveside service will be noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Gardner Family Cemetery, 30791 Metheney Fairplay Road, Vinton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store