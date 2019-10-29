MIDDLEPORT — Marvin Clarence Milliron, 91, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 28, 2019. He was born in Cheshire, Ohio, on June 13, 1928, son of the late Henry and Marie Milliron.

He was Baptized into the Baptist Church in Cheshire, Ohio. He was a 36 year employee of Rutland Bottle Gas where he retired in 1995. He was a United States Army veteran stationed in California and honorably discharged as a corporal in 1950. Family meant everything to him. He enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. He was a gifted steel guitar player and played in a band during his younger years. He loved country music and enjoyed watching the wildlife around his home.

He is survived by his wife Eva Rife, who he married on Aug. 22, 1949; his sister, Alice (Ronald) Jacobs; sister-in-law, Bonnie Rife; daughters, Thiry Diane Milliron and Tammy (David) Blake; grandsons, Luke (Carrie) Milliron, Matthew (Tammy) Milliron, Jacob (Kristi) Blake and Philip (Lauren) Blake; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Dillon) Skees; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Samuel, Abram, Luci, Jacob, Lucas, Seth and Kayla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Milliron; daughter, Melanie Fawn; brothers, Orville, Norman, Delbert and Melvin; and sister, Belvie.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bradford Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Marvin Milliron to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.‎