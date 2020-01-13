On Sunday, January 12, 2020 the Lord came and personally escorted Mary Etta Burnside to their Father's house at the Ohio State Wexner Center. She will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. She was born on October 31, 1944 daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Jones. She was an active member of the Carleton Church, President of the Walk in Garden Club and the Stamping Up Ladies.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom Burnside; sisters-in-law, Patsy Ann Thoma, Grace June Thoma, Margaret Jean (Kenny) King and Mary Lou Houdashelt; step-daughter, Teresa (Jim) Newton; grandson, Joey Newton; great grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Young and Riley Young; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy McInnis, Barbara Degraw, Sue Jones and Pat Lehew.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Evans officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Carleton Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.