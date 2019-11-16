MIDDLEPORT — Mary Kathleen Moore, 70, of Middleport, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Born Oct. 26, 1949, at Baltimore, Md., daughter of Thelma Louise Russell Moore and the late Holmer Wilson Moore. She was a homemaker and attended the Rutland Freewill Baptist Church, Rutland, Ohio.

She is survived by her mother, Thelma; son, John Morgan (Carrie) Wolfe; granddaughter Morgan (David) Boling; step-granddaughter, Chatel Casto; step-grandson, Brady Norville; sisters, Vicki Colecchi, Kimali McWilliams and Pamela Moore.

Besides her father preceded by husband, Ferrell Day.

Services are Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, with Pastor Ed Barney officiating. Burial to follow at Rutland Cemetery, Rutland, Ohio. Family to receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services.

