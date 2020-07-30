LONG BOTTOM — Mary Kathryn Rose, 90, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020 at her home.

Mary was the daughter of the late Archie D. Tuttle and Anna Marie Wolf Tuttle. She was born in Chester, Ohio on August 17, 1929.

Mary is survived by her children, Archie (Debra) Rose, Julie Curtis and Mandie Rose; grandchildren, Tyson (Crystal) Rose, Alison Rose, Lacey (Jason) Sharp and Rhiannon Vulgamore; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Rylan and Landyn Rose and Connor and Madison Sharp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Rose of 62 years; brothers, Milton and Glenn Tuttle; son-in-law, Larry Curtis and grandson, John Denver Curtis.

She was a loving wife and mother, farmhand, general store owner and school bus driver for the Eastern Local School District for 20 years.

Mary faithfully attended Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church, where she was devoted to the Friendship Circle and numerous outreach projects. She was a member of Daughters of America and the VFW Auxiliary. Mary was a steadfast representative of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 56 years, where she served as Vice Regent, Regent, Treasury and Chaplain. She was a graduate of Chester High School Class of 1947. Mary was also a long time 4-H member and Advisor.

She enjoyed painting, ceramics, basket making, quilting, sewing and hunting. Her passion for gardening and flowers ultimately resulted in owning and operating her own greenhouse.

The family would like to thank the Home Health Care and Hospice teams and a special friend, Opal Grueser for her friendship and love shown to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carmel-Sutton Church, 31485 Pleasant View Road, Racine, OH 45771 or to the Tuppers Plains Post of the VFW Auxiliary.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church with Dewayne Stutler, Arland King and James Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the church Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Adhering to the CDC guidelines, it is asked that face coverings be worn and social distancing be observed.

