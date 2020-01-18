GALLIPOLIS — Mary Lou Harrison, 88, Gallipolis, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Holzer Assisted Living Facility, Gallipolis.

Born December 30, 1931 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late John "Floyd" and Mary (Reynolds) Leonard. She was a 1949 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and went to work as a payroll clerk for Kyger Creek Plant. Mary Lou then spent twenty-four years of service as a secretary to the Addaville School before her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Addison United Methodist Church now known as the River of Life United Methodist Church in Addison as well as the United Methodist Women's Club. She volunteered her time with the Holzer Medical Center and the . Mary Lou married Paul "Chubby" Harrison July 31, 1955 at Gallipolis and he preceded her in death February 23, 1993.

She is survived by son, Larry and Lori Harrison, Forest, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Harrison, Gallipolis and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Barker; son, Steve Harrison; brother, Oscar Leonard and sister, Opal Griggs.

Mary Lou's family would like to thank the staff of Holzer Assisted Living for their care and support during her stay there.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Tuesday 11 a.m. to the service time of 1 p.m.

