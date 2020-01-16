Mary Murray

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Murray.
Service Information
Ewing Funeral Home
106 Mulberry Avenue
Pomeroy, OH
45769
(740)-992-2121
Obituary
Send Flowers

POMEROY — Mary Jane Murray, 92, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Born April 15, 1927, in Nicholas, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Mack Hall and Mary Davis. Mary was a cook and a member of the Restoration Fellowship Church.

She is survived by one son, Michael (Debbie) Stocky; one daughter, Mary Kelley; six grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Murray; one daughter, Jeannie Malloy; one son, Robert Stocky; six brothers; five sisters; and Albert Emil Stocky.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Brenda Barnhart officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Chester Cemetery in Chester, Ohio.

Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.