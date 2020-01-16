POMEROY — Mary Jane Murray, 92, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Born April 15, 1927, in Nicholas, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Mack Hall and Mary Davis. Mary was a cook and a member of the Restoration Fellowship Church.

She is survived by one son, Michael (Debbie) Stocky; one daughter, Mary Kelley; six grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Murray; one daughter, Jeannie Malloy; one son, Robert Stocky; six brothers; five sisters; and Albert Emil Stocky.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Brenda Barnhart officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Chester Cemetery in Chester, Ohio.

Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.