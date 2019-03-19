LONG BOTTOM — Mary Newlun, 70, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Belpre Landing surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Rutland, Ohio, daughter of the late James Elmer and Charlotte Grey Pierce. She enjoyed her time as a Home Health Aide, cooking, quilting, being a seamstress and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Cristy and Ken Riggs, Tina and Dave Long and Carrie Long; three brothers; one sister; grandchildren, Dustin (Amber) Riggs, Jonathen (Kathy) Cowdery, Dakoda Cowdery, Micah Cowdery, Tyson Long, Brittany Long and Ashley Long; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ray Newlun; grandson, Devin Ray Riggs; son-in-law, Brian Long; two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Letart Falls Chapel with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

