Mary Niday

GALLIPOLIS — Mary Elizabeth Walker Niday, formerly of Gallipolis, died July 28, 2020, in Granville, Ohio, following a diagnosis of COVID-19. The daughter of Jackson Tandy and Zelma Phillips Walker, Mary was born in Cora, Ohio on November 26, 1935. Her loving parents and her supportive community remained a source of pride throughout her life. Mary met her husband, Victor Joe Niday, when they were both 4-H advisors. They were married April 22, 1962, and they enjoyed 58 loving years together, 57 of those living on the Niday Dairy Farm near Northup.

Mary is survived by her husband; children, Cynthia Melaine and husband, Michael Menzer of Granville, and Victor Richard Niday of Mount Sterling; grandsons, Zachary Menzer, and Drew Menzer and wife, Rachel; and two great-grandchildren, James and Katherine Menzer, all of whom she championed and adored. She is also survived by two sisters from their close-knit family, Marcella Harrison Gilliam and Karen McElyea; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul Dean and Jean Niday; two special friends, Ruth Ann and Carol; and her nieces and nephews, Iris, Lili, Rick, Gary, Mark, Marlene, Christine, Patti, Kim, Lynne, and Gwynne, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews were like children to her before she had her own. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Orva Heissenbuttel and Etta Altizer; brother, Jackson Tandy Walker, Jr.; brothers-in-law, William Heissenbuttel, David Altizer, Marion Jack Harrison, John Gilliam, James McElyea, and Charles Bibler; and sisters-in-law, Martha Ann Niday Bibler, and Kathryn Kay Niday.

Mary enjoyed every place she ever worked: the Sears store where she worked when she moved to Dayton as a young woman, and then, upon her return to Gallipolis, Production Credit Association, The Gallipolis State Institute, Green Elementary School, and Washington Elementary School. She also loved being a wife and mother, and especially grandmother and great-grandmother. In whatever role she undertook, Mary brought creativity and vision to the task at hand. Her passions were planning events, recording family history, keeping a diary, and making a photographic record of barns, events, and people.

Mary had two requests. She wanted it proudly listed in her obituary that she was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, a place that was dear to her and which she considered her most important association. The second request was that she wanted all her family and friends to gather to reminisce while looking at her photo albums. Due to the pandemic, it is not safe to carry out that wish at this time; the family plans to hold an event at a later date when it is safe to hug each other and lean our heads over her photos. In lieu of flowers or a donation in Mary's memory, the family asks that you please wear a mask to protect yourself and others. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com