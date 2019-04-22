CHESTER — Mary Jane (Krackomberger) Pellegrino, 69, of Chester, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born March 28, 1950, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Parkersburg, W.Va. She lived in New Jersey for many years where she graduated from Woodbridge High School. She moved back to Ohio in 1982, where she lived the remainder of her life. She worked at Ohio University as a receptionist for 10 years and at Applebee's in Vienna, W.Va. for 10 years. She spent the last year as janitorial supervisor for Bethel Worship Center where she was an active church member for 37 years.

Mary is survived by her husband of 20 years, James Pellegrino; her son, Adam (Andrea) Wolfe; and her daughters, Melissa (Victor) Van Meter, Gina (Chris) Pines, Maria (James) Leamond. She had five grandchildren, Emily and Carson Van Meter, Nathan Leamond, Adam Pines, and Alex Johnson; and one great granddaughter, Tifa Johnson. She had three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Krackomberger, Sandra Long, and Viola Long; and many nephews and nieces. She had many special friends and sisters in Christ including Linda Well, Mary Huffman, Judy Kennedy, and cousins Rick and Mickie Hollon.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William and Goldie Krackomberger; brothers, Elson Long, Eugene Long, William Krackomberger, and John Krackomberger; and sister, Iva Pearl Rayburn.

There will be a viewing at Bethel Worship Center on Wednesday, April 24 from 6-8 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life service at Bethel Worship Center on Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. with fellowship to follow.

Mary loved taking care of people and cooking for her family and friends. She was known for her joyful personality and love for everyone she knew. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations to Bethel Worship Center's Benevolence Fund which helps those in need.