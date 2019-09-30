POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mary Virginia Roach, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary's life will be remembered at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene located at 25th St. and Mount Vernon Ave. with Pastor Doug Hendrickson officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Mary's care and the care of the Roach family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.