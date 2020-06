Or Copy this URL to Share

LONGVIEW, Texas — Mary Louise Cochran Rusk, 76, of Longview, Texas, died on May 25, 2020. A graveside service was held to honor Mary at Forest Hills Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 for close family. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. is serving the family.



