CIRCLEVILLE — Mary Catherine Shiflet (Bottorff) passed away Saturday, March 23, at 4:55 a.m. at the Logan Elm Nursing Home Circleville, Ohio.

Mary Catherine Shiflet (Bottorff) was born to Bertha Cecelia Grantz and Oscar Everett Bottorff in New Albany, Indiana, on April 28, 1951. Mary had five siblings, in which four were brothers John Bottorff, Nicholas Bottorff, Steven Bottorff and Brian Bottorff. Mary had a fraternal twin sister, Margaret Crawford (Bottorff). She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Roger Dale Shiflet; daughters, Melissa Marie Creech (Shiflet), son-in-law Joseph Creech, and Jeanette Rene Cockerham (Shiflet), son-in-law Kyle Cockerham. Mary had six grandchildren Jamie William Howell, his fiancé, Emily Fields, Chase William Howell, Catelynn Marie Creech (her pride and joy, only granddaughter), Clayton Mark Creech, Anton MyKell Blanchard and Keeland Justin Blanchard; one great grandson, Landon William Howell.

Mary was born in New Albany, Indiana, but raised in Westerville with a residency of Circleville, Ohio, for the last 20 plus years. In her early years, Mary graduated from Westerville North High School in 1969. Continuing on into the administrative profession taking a job at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio. Mary soon found her ability to handle multiple tasks and soon grew into a position as trainer for the front desk at Nationwide Insurance. Soon, she began a lifelong friendship with Rebecca Bensonhaver (Willioughby). And in 1971, she met the man of her dreams Roger Shiflet and soon began a new venture into the military life as she and Roger got married on Dec. 26, 1971. Soon they were off to Roger's deployments in various states. Mary and Roger enjoyed their time with other military couples.

Mary was a strong women with a kind heart. Although Mary often kept to herself, her friends and family knew she would always be a shoulder to lean on. In Mary's later years, after retiring in Circleville, Ohio, Mary would often do arts and crafts as presents for her loved ones.

As deeply missed as Mary will be we have comfort in knowing she is in a better place. One of her many favorite sayings was "you bet your sweet bippy" and I know we can all rest well in saying "you bet your sweet bippy she's smiling down on us."

Please honor mom's wishes, my mother had spoken to us and stated very clearly:

1) Do not stand around my casket crying, I do not want to be remembered like that!

2) Do not wear black clothing…wear something comfortable …"come as you are without judgment".

3) Services will be: Saturday, April 13, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, 264 South Second Ave., Middleport, Ohio 45760. Family and friends may arrive from 11 a.m.-noon, with eulogy 12:15-1 p.m., followed by burial at grave site from 1-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation too NAMI, National Alliance for Mental Illness, by phone: 1-888-999-6264; by mail: NAMI, P.O Box 4914, Baltimore, MD 21297. It affects us all, some don't even know!

Afterwards all are welcome to join us at Golden Corral for lunch and share happy and funny stories and memories mom would love to hear. Golden Corral, 304 Upper River Rd, Gallipolis 45631.