POMEROY — Mary Ann Vanover, 74, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. She was born on Dec. 22, 1945, in Mason, W.Va., daughter of the late John and Louise Lucille Cundiff.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Slone, Vicki Kay Vanover and Keith (Bobbie) Vanover; grandchildren, Joshua (Holley) Slone, Ariel (Ashley) Landis-DeMoss, Megan (Justin) Henderson, Courtney Landis, Samuel C. Mitchell II, Kyle A. Mitchell, Dakotah (Alicia) Vanover and MaKayla Vanover; several beloved great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Annette Landis; two sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.