MIDDLEPORT — Mary Lou Walburn, of Middleport, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

Mrs. Walburn was born on Nov. 9, 1933, in Gallia County, to the late Dewey and Ruth (Lawnthorn) Montgomery. She was a member of the Pomeroy Nazarene Church.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Walburn, Middleport; children, Gregory Walburn, Gallipolis, Jeffery (Guyla) Walburn, Clifton, W.Va., Pam (Raymond) Roach, Pomeroy; grandchildren, Rachel and Cheyenne Walburn; great grandchild, Jaylyn Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Lee Burcham and Robert Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 19,2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Rev. Jan Lavender officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, especially the 100 wing, for all of their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 322 Eight Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY 10001.