AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Max L. Knopp, 72, of Auburndale Florida, and formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully at his Auburndale, Fla., home on Nov. 6, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1947, in Racine, he was the son of the late Otis and Edna Wolfe Knopp. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970 where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from the Phillip Sporn Power Plant. He was a member of the Church of God and attended the Bethany United Methodist Church. He also was a member of the American Legion Post #8 Winter Haven, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Yost Circle Knopp; sons, Aaron (Dawn) Knopp, and Brian (Amy Bryant) Knopp; a granddaughter, Sarah Johnston; and a brother-in-law, Carl Eaton. Step-children, Patrece (Keith Hunt) Beegle, Jason (Erica) Circle, Jarrod (Lora) Circle, three step-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Martha Bartrug, Kevin and Susan Sheppard, and Chuck and Nita Yost, and several nephews and nieces and many cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Lois Ann Knopp Sterrett Eaton; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Sterrett; and brother, Gene Waybright.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec., 1, 2019, the Lundy Music Hall, in Auburndale, Florida.

A memorial service will also be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2019 in the Bethany United Methodist Church, in Racine with Pastor Dewayne Stuttler officiating. Friends may call from two hours prior to the service at the church.

The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.