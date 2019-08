LETART, W.Va. — Maxine Clay, 81, of Letart, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va. died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence in Letart.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. on Saturday until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at the Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.