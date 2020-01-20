REEDSVILLE — Michael Grant Boring (Mike) took his final flight to reunite with his parents, Grant and Erika Boring on Jan. 11, 2020. Mike lived in Reedsville, Ohio, from the time he was born Dec. 12, 1952, until he graduated from college. He completed his ROTC training and went on to enlist in the Air Force as a pilot and pilot instructor. He continued his flying career with Ozark Airlines, TWA and finally American Airlines. Captain Boring retired from American Airlines on Dec. 12, 2017. He then got a job with the FAA and worked there until his passing. He resided in Iowa for over twenty years. His hobbies included cycling, hunting, fishing and playing Texas Holdem. He became a friend to everyone he met over the years. He loved Bluegrass music, he was a very talented writer, and he was the family's spokesman at weddings and funerals. However, it was his family that brought the most joy to his life.

Surviving Mike are his wife, Laura; his daughter, Jenna (Michael) Hawkins; his step-daughter, Amy (Josh) Teifenthaler; grandchildren, Owen Boring, Vivian Hawkins, Ella, Brooklyn and Nora Teifenthaler and Hayley Sever. He is also survived by his sister, Pat (Hugh) Martin and nephews, Michael (Monica) Martin and Matthew (Amber) Martin.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, August and Maria Ellwart, and his paternal grandparents, Edith Erdman and Ira Boring.

There will be a memorial celebration of Mike's life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from noon until time of the service.