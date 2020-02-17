REEDSVILLE — Michael W. Lance, Sr., 76, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 9, 1943, in Ivydale, W.Va., son of the late Frank and Ora McKown Lance. He was U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War, a member of the Coolville Masonic Lodge 337 F&AM and retired from the Operating Engineers.

Mike is survived by a son, Michael Jr. and Jennifer Lance; three daughters, Laurie and Steve Barber, Lisa and Mike Welch and Traci Carter; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Ann Lance, Barbara and Tom Summerfield and Cindy and Fred Houghton; a special niece, Donna; and his dog, Gus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; a granddaughter, Rebecca Lance; three brothers, Joe, Roger and Jack; and two sisters, Judy and Genelle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Lance Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Lance Family Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m.

