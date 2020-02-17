Michael Lance Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lance Sr..
Service Information
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH
45723
(740)-667-3110
Obituary
Send Flowers

REEDSVILLE — Michael W. Lance, Sr., 76, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 9, 1943, in Ivydale, W.Va., son of the late Frank and Ora McKown Lance. He was U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War, a member of the Coolville Masonic Lodge 337 F&AM and retired from the Operating Engineers.

Mike is survived by a son, Michael Jr. and Jennifer Lance; three daughters, Laurie and Steve Barber, Lisa and Mike Welch and Traci Carter; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Ann Lance, Barbara and Tom Summerfield and Cindy and Fred Houghton; a special niece, Donna; and his dog, Gus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; a granddaughter, Rebecca Lance; three brothers, Joe, Roger and Jack; and two sisters, Judy and Genelle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Lance Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Lance Family Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.